Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.06

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.06 and traded as high as $28.88. Rent-A-Center shares last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 14,387 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.83 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 94.34%.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 15.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 251,653 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

