Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Trading Up 5%

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s stock price was up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.46, approximately 129,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 66,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

