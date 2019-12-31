RHOEN-KLINIKUM/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Trading Down 3%

RHOEN-KLINIKUM/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47, 1,984 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKAGY)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

