Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.92

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.92 and traded as high as $59.39. Rio Tinto shares last traded at $59.30, with a volume of 116,136 shares trading hands.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $867.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 13.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 72.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

