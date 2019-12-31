Rotharium (RTH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $85,803.00

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Rotharium has traded up 51% against the dollar. Rotharium has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $85,803.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotharium token can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00011680 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00190787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.01352809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rotharium

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

