Rupaya Market Capitalization Achieves $21,753.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. Rupaya has a market cap of $21,753.00 and $23.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Rupaya has traded 65.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,610.82 or 2.27896946 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,099,207 coins and its circulating supply is 60,913,243 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

