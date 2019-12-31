Rupee (RUP) Market Capitalization Achieves $74,974.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Rupee has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a market capitalization of $74,974.00 and $94.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020618 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,174,700 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

