RYZZ Managed Futures Strategy Plus ETF to Issue — Dividend of $1.92 (NYSEARCA:RYZZ)

RYZZ Managed Futures Strategy Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:RYZZ) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.9246 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of RYZZ stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.76. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,390. RYZZ Managed Futures Strategy Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.

