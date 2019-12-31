Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading Up 0.6%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (EPA:DIM) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €147.80 ($171.86) and last traded at €147.70 ($171.74), approximately 23,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €146.80 ($170.70).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €141.40 and its 200 day moving average is €136.28.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.