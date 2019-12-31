Scala Achieves Market Capitalization of $241,502.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. Scala has a total market cap of $241,502.00 and $37.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scala has traded up 60.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00190305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.01330828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00121009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

