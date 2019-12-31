Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBCF. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 116.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.