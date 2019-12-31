Shift One Day Volume Reaches $206.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Shift has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDAX, Bittrex and Upbit. Shift has a market cap of $849,304.00 and $206.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,645,588 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDAX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.