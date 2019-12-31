Short Interest in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Declines By 12.7%

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,430,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the November 28th total of 30,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.42. 13,336,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,245,466. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 35,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

