Short Interest in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Declines By 11.7%

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,840,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the November 28th total of 16,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $72,630,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock worth $3,211,878,966 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 42.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,462,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 160.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,928,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,428,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 546,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AXA Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA Equitable currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of EQH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,476. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. AXA Equitable has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AXA Equitable will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

