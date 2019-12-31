Short Interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Decreases By 12.6%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the November 28th total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in International Game Technology by 4,856.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,293,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125,678 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 5,868.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,426,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 24.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after acquiring an additional 585,100 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IGT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.83. 872,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,505. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

