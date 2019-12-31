Short Interest in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Increases By 15.0%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the November 28th total of 4,130,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra bought 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,387.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $14,576,650.00. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 803.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 741,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $243.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

