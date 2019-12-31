ShowHand (HAND) Market Capitalization Achieves $18,452.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $18,452.00 and approximately $12,615.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.01351168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120700 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

