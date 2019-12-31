SIBCoin Price Reaches $0.0318 on Major Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Upbit. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $575,520.00 and $1,360.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,186.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.46 or 0.01803637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.82 or 0.02839653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00574779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00625548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00062265 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00384357 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,098,604 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

