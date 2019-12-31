Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $54,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,237.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $52,775.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $53,775.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $52,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $52,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $57,150.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $56,875.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $54,775.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $54,825.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $57,225.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $56,175.00.

Shares of Slack stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. 6,059,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,688,211. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84. Slack has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,236,000. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,920,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

