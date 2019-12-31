Sociall (SCL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $51.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Sociall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Sociall has a market cap of $66,710.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sociall Profile

Sociall’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

