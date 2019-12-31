Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. 2,114,444 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9,103% from the previous session’s volume of 22,976 shares.The stock last traded at $14.60 and had previously closed at $9.23.

SLGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,471,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

