Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.80

Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.80 and traded as high as $14.78. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 21,650 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

