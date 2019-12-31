Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. 124,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.10. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 147,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

