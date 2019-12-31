Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) were down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.67 and last traded at $49.67, approximately 401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Square Enix alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $628.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.69 million. Square Enix had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.49%. Analysts anticipate that Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.