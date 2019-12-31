Stakinglab Price Hits $0.0568 on Top Exchanges (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $22,997.00 and approximately $486.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00642097 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,055,366 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

