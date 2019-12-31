Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

STML opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $524.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 511,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 306,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after acquiring an additional 237,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 998,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 140,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

