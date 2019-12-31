Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.00

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.00 and last traded at $101.86, with a volume of 90288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.40 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $377,257.60. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $128,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Stepan by 51.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stepan by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

