Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Insider James M. Zemlyak Sells 3,303 Shares

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $203,629.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 837,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,640,382.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.65. 27,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,026. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $63.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.53 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 144.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 147,612 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,492,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 29.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

