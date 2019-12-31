Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

SYK stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.94. 879,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,059. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.24. Stryker has a 1-year low of $151.63 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The company has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 412,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 93,284 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 355,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,167,000 after purchasing an additional 29,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

