Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP) Trading Up 13.5%

Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP) was up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, approximately 363 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46.

About Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP)

Sun BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.