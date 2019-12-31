Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.16. Superconductor Technologies shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 46,247 shares changing hands.

SCON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Superconductor Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

About Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON)

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.