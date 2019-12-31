Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $179.78

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.78 and traded as high as $195.60. Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at $194.00, with a volume of 4,952,351 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on TW. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Shore Capital downgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 187 ($2.46) price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 184.75 ($2.43).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Irene Dorner acquired 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Also, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Insiders purchased a total of 15,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,868 over the last quarter.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.