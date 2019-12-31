Thrive Token Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $482,781.00 and approximately $21,948.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.59 or 0.06074554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001890 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

