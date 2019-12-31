TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) Trading Up 6.2%

TigerLogic Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIGR) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.60, approximately 491,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,380,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

About TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR)

TigerLogic Corporation is engaged in the design, development, sale and support of Postano, a socialmedia content aggregation and visualization platform. Postano is sold through the Company’s sales personnel located in the United States, as well as through co-marketing arrangements with third parties.

