TokenPay (TPAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $64,161.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0875 or 0.00001200 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, TOPBTC, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $64,161.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00057809 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00086130 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000910 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,296.17 or 1.00434436 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000451 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,761,594 coins and its circulating supply is 16,571,983 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Liquid, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.