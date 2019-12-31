Total SA Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:TOT)

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.606 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Total has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Total has a dividend payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Total to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

TOT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,963. Total has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Research analysts predict that Total will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

TOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

