TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Down 25.7% Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $57,391.00 and $128.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022352 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003646 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.02445241 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

