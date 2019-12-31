TurtleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $628,959.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 62,063,406,082 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

