UGI (NYSE:UGI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.53

Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.53 and traded as low as $44.46. UGI shares last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 43,099 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.50.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). UGI had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

In related news, EVP Roger Perreault bought 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.65. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,668.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 93,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in UGI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in UGI by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in UGI by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 6,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

