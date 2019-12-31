Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Under Armour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.22.

UAA opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,861,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,635,000 after purchasing an additional 515,462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,113,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,215,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,171,000 after purchasing an additional 59,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,187,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

