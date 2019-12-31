United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $43.54 on Friday. United Fire Group has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $56.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.75%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

In related news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $381,969.94. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in United Fire Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the second quarter worth about $459,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 182.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the second quarter worth about $3,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.