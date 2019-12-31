Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.30. Uniti Group shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 5,636,540 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 54,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 146.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

