Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,627. The company has a market cap of $244.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 15.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 23.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 863,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

