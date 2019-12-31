Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UBA. ValuEngine downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $975.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 754.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 677,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after buying an additional 66,378 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 61,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,732,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

