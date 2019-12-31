US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

IDIV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.92. 19,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,291. US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.