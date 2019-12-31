Utrum One Day Trading Volume Tops $78.00 (OOT)

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Utrum has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One Utrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, BarterDEX and RightBTC. Utrum has a total market capitalization of $94,600.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Utrum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00190819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.01343278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00124431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrum Coin Profile

Utrum’s genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrum’s official website is utrum.io

Utrum Coin Trading

Utrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BarterDEX and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.