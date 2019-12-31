ValuEngine Lowers Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) to Hold

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Globus Maritime stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 215,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 27.95%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

