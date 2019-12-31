ValuEngine Upgrades Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) to Hold

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, TheStreet cut Bridgford Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRID traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.70. 5,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855. The stock has a market cap of $225.65 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bridgford Foods has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.
About Bridgford Foods
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.
