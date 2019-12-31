ValuEngine Upgrades Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) to Hold

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bridgford Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRID traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.70. 5,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855. The stock has a market cap of $225.65 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bridgford Foods has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bridgford Foods by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bridgford Foods by 11.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bridgford Foods by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bridgford Foods by 42.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bridgford Foods by 7,151.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71,516 shares during the last quarter. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

