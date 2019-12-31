VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2202 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 424,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,928. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $60.91 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12.

In other news, insider Coote Gavin acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00.

