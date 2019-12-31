VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.152 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.18. 362,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,032. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

